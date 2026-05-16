GRP reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.87% to Rs 144.52 crore

Net loss of GRP reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 19.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 144.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.144.52160.346.1920.495.4329.850.4625.69-1.3419.45

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