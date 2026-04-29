GRSE gains as Q4 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 303 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers surged 14.56% to Rs 3,294 after its standalone net profit surged 24.1% to Rs 303.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 244.25 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 29.1% YoY to Rs 2,119.21 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 27% to Rs 410.85 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 323.55 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 426.45 crore, up 27.33% YoY from Rs 334.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 24.2% to Rs 1,779.51 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,432.70 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 811.50 crore (down 22.3%), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 112.00 crore (up 15.2%), while sub-contracting charges were at Rs 470.72 crore (up 262% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 2.62 crore (up 93% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 41.8% to Rs 747.93 crore on a 38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,002.16 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), chairman & MD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, said, FY26 marks a landmark year for GRSE wherein our robust physical performance has been translated into strong financial results. During the year, we delivered 08 warships, that means a ship every one & a half months, a credible achievement by any standards. We intend maintaining the tempo in the years ahead through capability enhancement, new technology adoption and calibrated business diversification.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.70 per equity share for the financial year 202526. The dividend recommendation is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company. Garden Reach Shipbuilders said the final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the 110th AGM.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a defence public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defence. It was the first Indian shipyard to build a warship for the Indian Navy and has since delivered over 800 platforms, including 118 warships for domestic and international clients. The company operates four shipyards and has diversified into engineering products such as prefabricated bridges and marine systems.