GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 454.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 196.77% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance rose 454.55% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 196.77% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.920.3189.1348.390.820.150.820.150.610.11

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