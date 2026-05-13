GSK Pharma Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 275 cr

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals' standalone net profit jumped 5.68% to Rs 274.94 crore on 2.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 989.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 369.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up 4% from Rs 354.9 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses marginally rose 0.78% to Rs 655.75 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 101.47 crore (down 6.34% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 164.75 crore (up 7.70% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 347 crore in the quarter, up 5% year-on-year. EBITDA margin improved by 90 basis points to 35.1%.

The General Medicines portfolio delivered a competitive performance during the quarter, with the top four promoted brands outperforming the market, according to IQVIA data. Key brands including Augmentin, Calpol and T-Bact continued to maintain leadership positions in their respective categories, although the tail-end distributed portfolio faced significant headwinds.

The Vaccines business registered growth driven by strong demand and sustained leadership in the self-pay private paediatric vaccines segment. Shingrix (Recombinant Herpes Zoster Vaccine, Adjuvanted) achieved critical scale during the year amid rising awareness around preventive healthcare and adult immunisation.

The Oncology business, led by specialised therapies Jemperli (dostarlimab) and Zejula (niraparib), continued to witness strong traction. During the year, Jemperli received first-line approval from Indian regulators for primary advanced and recurrent endometrial cancer, significantly expanding the eligible patient pool and supporting long-term growth prospects in the oncology segment.

The company has received market authorisation in India for Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin), an anti-BCMA antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy indicated for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in adults.

Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer globally, with around 180,000 new cases diagnosed annually. The company said launch plans for the therapy will be announced at an appropriate time.

Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director, GSK India, said: The strong delivery of our Oncology portfolio signals a key inflection point in GSK Indias journey to evolve into an innovation-led company, focused on areas of high unmet medical need. Our progress is underpinned by scientific rigour, disciplined execution and an unwavering commitment to our patients in India. Building on this momentum, we will continue to invest in innovative, high-growth therapy areas to make a positive impact at scale. Our ambition is driven by a sharp focus on topline growth and sustainable profitability.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 57 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed May 29, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the final dividend. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid on or after July 1, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GSK plc, a science-led global healthcare company with a purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals declined 1.68% to end at Rs 2,406.85 on the BSE.

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