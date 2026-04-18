Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 83.63% in the March 2026 quarter

GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 83.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales rise 79.11% to Rs 81.69 crore

Net profit of GSM Foils rose 83.63% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.11% to Rs 81.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.60% to Rs 19.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.94% to Rs 258.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales81.6945.61 79 258.15133.80 93 OPM %11.5312.72 -11.5411.36 - PBDT8.605.07 70 27.1513.91 95 PBT8.444.99 69 26.6913.63 96 NP6.283.42 84 19.849.65 106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hathway Cable Q4 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Hathway Cable Q4 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Jio Financial Services Q4 PAT slumps 14% YoY to Rs 272 cr

Jio Financial Services Q4 PAT slumps 14% YoY to Rs 272 cr

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina consolidated net profit declines 19.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina consolidated net profit declines 19.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 67.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 67.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGT vs KKR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance