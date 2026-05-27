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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSP Crop Science consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the March 2026 quarter

GSP Crop Science consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 30.68% to Rs 402.47 crore

Net profit of GSP Crop Science declined 9.62% to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 402.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.33% to Rs 97.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 1517.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1287.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales402.47307.99 31 1517.111287.39 18 OPM %9.0212.89 -12.2011.68 - PBDT35.2639.22 -10 162.03133.09 22 PBT27.1631.91 -15 131.74109.68 20 NP20.4822.66 -10 97.9083.44 17

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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