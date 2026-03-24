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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSP Crop Science gains on market debut

GSP Crop Science gains on market debut

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of GSP Crop Science were currently trading at Rs 344.15 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.67% as compared with the issue price of Rs 320.

The stock was listed at Rs 332.30, exhibiting a premium of 3.84% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 362.30 and a low of Rs 327.35. On the BSE, over 2.29 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

GSP Crop Science was subscribed 1.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 March 2026, and it closed on 18 March 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 304 and 320 per share.

 

The Rs 400 crore IPO had comprised a fresh issue of 75,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 50,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 160 crore at the upper price band of Rs 320. Promoters Vilasben Vrajmohan Shah, Bhavesh Vrajmohan, and others had offloaded part of their stake through the OFS.

GSP will utilize Rs 170 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds towards repayment of borrowings, with the balance to be used for general corporate purposes.

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Ahead of the IPO of GSP Crop Science on 13 March 2026, the company raised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors by allotting 37.50 lakh shares at Rs 320 each to 3 anchor investors.

GSP Crop Science (GSP) is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It provides crop protection solutions to help farmers increase productivity, offering formulations (active ingredients and additives) and technicals (concentrated active ingredients) for effective pest, weed, and disease control.

The company offers a diverse portfolio of in-house manufactured agrochemicals, providing crop protection solutions through the development, manufacturing, supply, and distribution of formulations and technicals to meet customer needs.

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, the company earned 82.9% of its revenues from the sale of generic products and the balance of 17.1% from the sale of patented products.

During the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.78 crore and sales of Rs 844.29 crore.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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