GST collections have become a high-frequency signal of economic activity over years

Government noted in a latest update that GST collections have become a high-frequency signal of economic activity. Rising revenues reflect not only higher consumption and trade, but also a wider taxpayer base, stronger reporting systems and better compliance. The number of GST taxpayers increased from 66.5 lakh in 2017 to 1.65 crore as on May 2026. This points to greater formalisation of the economy. Gross GST collection stood at around Rs 7.4 lakh crore in 2017-18 and has increased steadily over the years. Over the last five years, collections rose from Rs 13.76 lakh crore in 2021-22 to Rs 22.27 lakh crore in 2025-26. The momentum has continued into 2026-27, with GST collections reaching around Rs 4.37 lakh crore during April-May 2026. Government has noted that GST reflects Indias continued effort to create a simpler, more transparent and integrated indirect tax system. Reforms under GST 2.0 build on this progress by addressing the needs of citizens & businesses.

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