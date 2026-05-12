GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1185.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 330.36 croreNet profit of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 1185.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 248.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 330.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 337.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 779.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 875.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 1371.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1344.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales330.36337.02 -2 1371.971344.07 2 OPM %15.0713.57 -24.3420.52 - PBDT42.59-188.66 LP -182.11-631.10 71 PBT-12.65-248.89 95 -418.97-875.15 52 NP1185.58-248.89 LP 779.26-875.15 LP
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST