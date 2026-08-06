GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 69.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.16% to Rs 327.31 crore

Net profit of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 69.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 232.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 327.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 334.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.327.31334.5343.6323.87125.04-168.3469.39-232.4269.39-232.42

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