Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Sales decline 7.72% to Rs 37.91 crore

Net Loss of GTN Industries reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.72% to Rs 37.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 160.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.9141.08 -8 160.56172.50 -7 OPM %-13.082.14 --4.211.04 - PBDT-5.61-0.52 -979 -8.79-1.68 -423 PBT-6.81-1.45 -370 -12.86-5.46 -136 NP-4.91-1.60 -207 -10.72-4.65 -131

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceeta Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ceeta Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 1.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 1.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Innovision consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Innovision consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Arihant Academy consolidated net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Arihant Academy consolidated net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Wonder Electricals consolidated net profit declines 38.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Wonder Electricals consolidated net profit declines 38.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDigital AfterlifeGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026Ashok Leyland Q4 ResultsCBSE Class 12 OSM RowQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table