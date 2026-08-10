GTN Textiles consolidated net profit declines 77.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 466.67% to Rs 7.31 crore

Net profit of GTN Textiles declined 77.42% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 466.67% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.311.29-3.42-10.080.35-0.130.35-0.130.351.55

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