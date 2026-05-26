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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 3.49 crore

Net loss of GTN Textiles reported to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 10.23 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.490 0 10.230 0 OPM %-9.460 --11.050 - PBDT-0.39-0.44 11 -1.33-0.44 -202 PBT-0.39-0.44 11 -1.33-0.44 -202 NP-10.216.13 PL -11.38-7.82 -46

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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