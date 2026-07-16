GTPL Hathway slides as Q1 PAT slumps 78% YoY to Rs 2-cr

GTPL Hathway slipped 1.01% to Rs 63.98 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 78% to Rs 2.32 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 10.56 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 12.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,015.41 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax declined 76.4% to Rs 2.88 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 12.22 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 109.2 crore in Q1 FY27, down 2.76% from Rs 112.3 crore in Q1 FY26. The EBITDA margin declined to 10.7% in Q1 FY27 from 12.4% in Q1 FY26.

The company's Digital TV business had 0.96 crore active subscribers as of 30 June 2026, while 0.89 crore were paying subscribers. Subscription revenue from the Digital TV segment stood at Rs 291.3 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

The company's broadband subscriber base rose by 10,000 year-on-year to 0.106 crore. Broadband revenue increased 5% year-on-year to Rs 142.5 crore in the first quarter of FY27. Homepass stood at 0.595 crore as of June 30, 2026, with around 75% available for FTTX conversion. Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by Rs 5 year-on-year to Rs 470 per month, while average data consumption per user rose 6% year-on-year to 436 GB per month.

GTPL Hathway has signed a business transfer agreement to acquire seven Digital TV businesses of the ACT Group for Rs 36.23 crore, with the transaction expected to be completed by September 15, 2026. The acquisition will add around 0.06 crore Digital TV subscribers across four key states, strengthening the company's presence in South and East India. GTPL said the transaction will deepen its regional Digital TV footprint while creating cross-selling opportunities across its expanded subscriber base.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, "Despite the challenging global environment and market uncertainties arising from geopolitical developments, our company delivered a stable performance during the quarter, maintaining its active subscriber base and revenue across both Digital TV and Broadband businesses. The launch of GTPL Infinity, our HITS platform, marks an important step in strengthening our TV distribution ecosystem.

The platform provides a scalable and efficient solution for content distribution across the country. We are witnessing encouraging traction & positive interest in the platform and remain confident about its longterm growth potential. Our Broadband business continues to be a key growth driver, supported by network expansion, service quality improvements, and increasing demand for high-speed connectivity. As we move forward, we will continue to leverage our strong distribution network, digital service ecosystem, and bundled offerings to drive growth and create lasting value for all stakeholders in both business segments."

The company said Saurav Banerjee, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, will retire from his position with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, 2026, upon attaining the age of superannuation.

GTPL Hathway is Indias largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal.

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