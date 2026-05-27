GTT Data Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 477.09% to Rs 28.97 crore

Net Loss of GTT Data Solutions reported to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 477.09% to Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 726.53% to Rs 133.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

28.975.02133.3216.13-11.49-53.59-2.06-16.06-2.87-3.07-3.06-3.48-9.30-4.24-15.56-6.80-10.08-4.00-15.91-6.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News