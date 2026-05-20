GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 27.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.74% to Rs 31.96 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering declined 27.67% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.74% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.69% to Rs 14.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 101.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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