GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 91.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 29.64 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 91.83% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.6416.5017.8117.645.552.985.302.773.992.08

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