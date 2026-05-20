GTV Engineering tumbles after Q4 PAT fall 28% YoY to Rs 3 cr

GTV Engineering dropped 10.24% to Rs 72.50 after the company reported a 27.67% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.11 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations surged 42.74% year-on-year to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4.09 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a de-growth of 32.17% from Rs 6.03 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 28.68% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.22 crore, while revenue declined 1.21% to Rs 101.52 crore compared with FY25.

On the outlook front, the company said that GTV Engineering remains focused on disciplined execution, improving capacity utilisation, and strengthening relationships with OEM customers across its core sectors.

The company added that, while quarterly performance may fluctuate due to the nature of project execution and dispatch schedules, it continues to see a healthy opportunity pipeline in its heavy engineering business. Subject to order finalisation, customer approvals, execution timelines, and prevailing market conditions, GTV Engineering aims to achieve a revenue CAGR of around 35% to 40% over the next three to four years.

GTV Engineering is in the business of high-tech steel fabrication.

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