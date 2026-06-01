Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit rises 183.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 251.82 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 183.68% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 251.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.81% to Rs 64.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 944.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 819.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales251.82205.02 23 944.01819.81 15 OPM %18.7512.87 -16.0316.60 - PBDT36.6018.37 99 117.38115.21 2 PBT28.9510.52 175 86.5594.14 -8 NP21.907.72 184 64.2169.65 -8
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST