Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit rises 183.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 251.82 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 183.68% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 251.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.81% to Rs 64.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 944.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 819.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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