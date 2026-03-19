Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Valiant Laboratories Ltd, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, Indo National Ltd and Valiant Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2026.

Valiant Laboratories Ltd, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, Indo National Ltd and Valiant Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2026.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd spiked 15.62% to Rs 498.8 at 19-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2108 shares in the past one month.

Valiant Laboratories Ltd soared 15.13% to Rs 58.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2427 shares in the past one month.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd surged 13.17% to Rs 670.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3838 shares in the past one month.

Indo National Ltd added 12.33% to Rs 322.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 973 shares in the past one month.

Valiant Organics Ltd exploded 11.74% to Rs 265.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3330 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News