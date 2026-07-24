Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 54.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 1244.91 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 54.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 1244.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1105.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1244.911105.1217.818.60214.7589.85111.62-12.0254.98-13.78

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