Gujarat Alkalies joins hands with CleanMax for hybrid renewable energy project

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (GACL) has partnered with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) to source hybrid renewable energy for its manufacturing operations in Gujarat.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals jumped 3.48% to Rs 688 while Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions advanced 1.49% to Rs 1140.60 on the BSE.

CleanMax to supply hybrid renewable energy from 75.90 MW wind and 84.34 MWp solar capacity to Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Dahej and Vadodara manufacturing units under the group captive structure.

The project is being executed in two phases across multiple renewable energy sites in Gujarat. Phase 1 comprises 16.50 MW of wind capacity and 21.701 MWp of solar capacity, while Phase 2 comprises 59.40 MW of wind capacity and 62.64 MWp of solar capacity. Both the phases will be commissioned in in accordance with the contractual timelines as agreed between CleanMax and GACL. Once commissioned, it will supply hybrid renewable power to GACL's manufacturing units.

The project is being implemented across four of Clean Max's renewable energy sites in Gujarat, Viz. Kalikanagar, Aji Dahisarda, Rajula and Ghuntu. Together, this project is expected to generate Rs 36.9 crore units of clean power annually.

Supporting such large scale industrial decarbonisation efforts, CleanMax has established a strong presence in Gujarat. As of March 31, 2026, CleanMax has approximately 844 MW of operational renewable energy capacity in Gujarat, strengthening its ability to support leading industrial customers such as GACL in their transition to cleaner energy.

Avantika Singh, IAS, said, ''At GACL, sustainability is a central pillar of our long-term growth strategy. We are producers of chlor-alkali chemicals & manufacturing products with derivatives used across industries including textiles, paper, alumina, pharmaceuticals and water treatment. As one of India's leading chemical manufacturers, we are committed to adopting responsible and environmentally conscious practices across our operations. Our partnership with CleanMax enables us to integrate hybrid renewable energy into our power mix, strengthening energy reliability while advancing our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our manufacturing processes."

Kuldeep Jain, founder and managing director, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, said, "Our partnership with GACL demonstrates how large manufacturing companies can transition to renewable energy at scale while maintaining operational reliability. This also marks the single largest group captive deal for Clean Max. Gujarat remains a key market for CleanMax given its strong industrial base and favorable renewable energy resources, and we are proud to support leading companies like GACL in their net-zero journey."

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is one of the largest producers of caustic soda in India. It is a multi-product company, with a portfolio of over 36 products in the basket.

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions is a commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy provider. It specializes in delivering net zero and decarbonization solutions, including supplying renewable power and energy services and carbon credit solutions across data centers, AI and technology industries, and C&I enterprises across a range of sectors, including infrastructure, cement, steel, industrial manufacturing, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, real estate, and global capability centers.

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