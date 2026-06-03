Gujarat Alkalies to source hybrid renewable energy from CLEANMAX

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has partnered with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) to source hybrid renewable energy for its manufacturing operations in Gujarat.

The project will comprise of 75.90 MW of wind capacity and 84.34 MWp of solar capacity, from which hybrid renewable energy will be supplied to GACLs Dahej and Vadodara units under the group captive structure. 100% power generated from the said facilities will be utilized by GACL.

This will support the Companys transition toward cleaner and more sustainable industrial operations and will contribute towards our Nations commitment for achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

The project is being implemented across four of CleanMaxs renewable energy sites in Gujarat, Viz. Kalikanagar, Aji Dahisarda, Rajula and Ghuntu. Together, this project is expected to generate ~36.9 crore units of clean power annually. This generation is anticipated to reduce COemissions by ~2,64,204 tons per year and is equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting nearly 15.27 million trees annually. The project is being executed in two phases across multiple renewable energy sites in Gujarat. Phase 1 comprises 16.50 MW of wind capacity and 21.701 MWp of solar capacity, while Phase 2 comprises 59.40 MW of wind capacity and 62.64 MWp of solar capacity.