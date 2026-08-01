Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 171.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.47% to Rs 1594.22 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 171.87% to Rs 176.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.47% to Rs 1594.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1291.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1594.221291.2314.557.46268.60121.16235.2885.67176.7765.02

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