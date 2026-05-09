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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 324.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 324.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 1466.51 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 324.20% to Rs 135.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 1466.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1266.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.04% to Rs 304.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.20% to Rs 5728.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4612.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1466.511266.62 16 5728.604612.58 24 OPM %13.294.92 -8.148.69 - PBDT212.7880.99 163 546.11466.71 17 PBT179.0649.18 264 408.38340.94 20 NP135.3231.90 324 304.28249.33 22

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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