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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Ambuja Exports starts commercial production at new maltodextrin facility

Gujarat Ambuja Exports starts commercial production at new maltodextrin facility

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Gujarat Ambuja Exports has commenced commercial production at its new maltodextrin facility at Hubli, Karnataka.

The company said production at the new unit began on Saturday, 28 March 2026.

Following the commissioning of the facility, the companys total installed capacity for maltodextrin at its Hubli plant has increased sharply from 7,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 23,000 MTPA, more than tripling its output capability.

Maltodextrin is a key ingredient widely used across food processing, pharmaceuticals and industrial applications.

Shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 1.86% to settle at Rs 134 on 27 March 2026.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports is a diversified agro-processing player transforming maize, oilseeds and cotton into value-added products like starch derivatives, edible oils and yarn for industrial use.

 

On a consolidated basis, Gujarat Ambuja Exports' net profit declined 7.66% to Rs 65.92 crore while net sales rose 31.24% to Rs 1484.17 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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