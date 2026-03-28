Gujarat Ambuja Exports starts commercial production at new Maltodextrin unit in Hubli

Gujarat Ambuja Exports has successfully commenced commercial production at its new Maltodextrin facility located at its existing manufacturing unit in Hubli, Karnataka with effect from today 28 March 2026.

With the commencement of commercial production at the said facility, the Company's total installed capacity for production of Maltodextrin at Hubli, Karnataka has been increased from 7,000 MTPA to 23,000 MTPA.

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