Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.93% to Rs 9.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 29.57% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.93% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.9811.08-34.47-21.033.073.101.651.690.811.15

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