Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 125.15% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 46.58 croreNet profit of Gujarat Containers rose 125.15% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.5835.38 32 OPM %12.288.76 -PBDT5.522.72 103 PBT5.052.22 127 NP3.761.67 125
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST