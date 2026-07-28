Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 125.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 46.58 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 125.15% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.5835.3812.288.765.522.725.052.223.761.67

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