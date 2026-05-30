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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Cotex reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.75% to Rs 38.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.588.01 7 38.4427.31 41 OPM %-7.23-1.12 -0.131.39 - PBDT-0.57-0.10 -470 0.270.36 -25 PBT-0.66-0.16 -313 0.180.30 -40 NP-0.72-0.24 -200 0.100.22 -55

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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