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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 6.39 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex declined 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.394.88 31 OPM %2.668.20 -PBDT0.160.41 -61 PBT0.160.41 -61 NP0.160.41 -61

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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