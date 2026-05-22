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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 32.78% to Rs 42.42 crore

Net loss of Gujarat Craft Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.78% to Rs 42.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.94% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 184.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales42.4263.11 -33 184.06202.89 -9 OPM %6.656.01 -7.056.27 - PBDT1.362.37 -43 7.428.09 -8 PBT-0.091.11 PL 1.833.51 -48 NP-0.040.82 PL 0.972.69 -64

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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