Gujarat Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.12% to Rs 9544.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Energy rose 69.80% to Rs 999.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 588.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.12% to Rs 9544.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5851.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9544.985851.3614.4614.301537.76948.321337.11728.26999.23588.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News