Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 1369.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals declined 42.93% to Rs 109.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 1369.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1225.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.13% to Rs 574.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 546.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 4996.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4737.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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