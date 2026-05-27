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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 1369.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals declined 42.93% to Rs 109.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 1369.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1225.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.13% to Rs 574.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 546.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 4996.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4737.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1369.001225.00 12 4996.004737.00 5 OPM %22.4324.98 -25.8224.42 - PBDT271.00306.00 -11 1194.001068.00 12 PBT174.00217.00 -20 827.00713.00 16 NP109.00191.00 -43 574.00546.00 5

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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