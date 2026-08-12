Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 1588.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 21.43% to Rs 221.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 1588.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1281.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1588.001281.0026.8326.85412.00337.00310.00247.00221.00182.00

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