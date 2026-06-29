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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Fluorochemicals plans expansion of refrigerant capacity

Gujarat Fluorochemicals plans expansion of refrigerant capacity

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) announced its strategic intent to expand refrigerant capacity and fully utilize its refrigerant gas entitlement under the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment.

Backed by its integrated manufacturing capabilities, established global marketing network, strong customer relationships, and proven industry expertise, GFL is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for refrigerants, driven by the rising adoption of air-conditioning across India and international markets.

GFL's refrigerant gas portfolio currently comprises R32, R22, R125, and R410A. The planned addition of R134A capacity will further strengthen this portfolio, enabling the company to offer a more comprehensive product basket, address diverse customer requirements, optimize its product mix, and maximize the utilization of its refrigerant gas entitlement as per the designated quota under the Kigali Amendment. GFL has all necessary approvals, infrastructure, and compliance mechanisms in place to fully utilize this entitlement.

 

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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