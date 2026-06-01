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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 47.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 47.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Sales rise 41.20% to Rs 5791.85 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 47.27% to Rs 151.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 287.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.20% to Rs 5791.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4102.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.09% to Rs 1677.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1148.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.23% to Rs 23614.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16486.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5791.854102.01 41 23614.4416486.95 43 OPM %10.5110.96 -12.9211.40 - PBDT743.69517.12 44 3489.702060.05 69 PBT520.09388.54 34 2590.751549.41 67 NP151.80287.88 -47 1677.581148.32 46

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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