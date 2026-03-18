Gujarat Gas Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 359.2, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 3.88% up 0.94%. in NIFTY and a 10.37% up 14.18% in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.2, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.91% on the day, quoting at 23796.6. The Sensex is at 76835.93, up 1.01%.Gujarat Gas Ltd has eased around 11.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35980.8, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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