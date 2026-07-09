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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 5.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.950.81 17 OPM %86.3283.95 -PBDT1.851.74 6 PBT1.841.73 6 NP1.471.40 5

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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