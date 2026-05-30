Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 368.74% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 428.26 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 368.74% to Rs 326.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 428.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.33% to Rs 402.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 1491.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1256.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales428.26338.25 27 1491.121256.26 19 OPM %45.5335.27 -36.0632.33 - PBDT187.84127.63 47 522.17443.02 18 PBT97.8785.52 14 244.67272.94 -10 NP326.8569.73 369 402.41211.43 90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:34 AM IST