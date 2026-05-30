Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 368.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 428.26 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 368.74% to Rs 326.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 428.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.33% to Rs 402.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 1491.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1256.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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