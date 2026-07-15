Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 1685.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 414.46% to Rs 12.45 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 1685.71% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 414.46% to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.452.4213.573.721.690.091.690.091.250.07

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