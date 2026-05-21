Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 2242.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 2242.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 624.06% to Rs 30.70 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 2242.86% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 624.06% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.45% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.66% to Rs 36.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.704.24 624 36.3219.05 91 OPM %7.392.12 -6.335.67 - PBDT2.270.10 2170 2.501.26 98 PBT2.270.10 2170 2.501.26 98 NP1.640.07 2243 1.811.02 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 36.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 36.00% in the March 2026 quarter

JNK India consolidated net profit rises 146.60% in the March 2026 quarter

JNK India consolidated net profit rises 146.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 74.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 74.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Poojawestern Metaliks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Poojawestern Metaliks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishal Fabrics consolidated net profit rises 21.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Vishal Fabrics consolidated net profit rises 21.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayStocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayFalta Assembly RepollOla Electric Share Price OutlookQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table