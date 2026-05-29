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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 18.91 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 23.26% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 18.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.64% to Rs 10.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 68.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.9116.90 12 68.7665.34 5 OPM %16.5519.82 -20.3521.15 - PBDT3.483.74 -7 15.5415.39 1 PBT3.083.40 -9 14.0614.04 0 NP1.982.58 -23 10.3110.59 -3

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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