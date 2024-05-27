Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 78.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 14.88 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 29.09% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 57.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 78.10% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.