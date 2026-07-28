Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 9.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 14.07 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 9.74% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.0713.0319.4018.423.182.912.802.582.141.95

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