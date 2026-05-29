Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality consolidated net profit rises 293.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 212.68% to Rs 30.58 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality rose 293.75% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 212.68% to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.72% to Rs 15.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.80% to Rs 82.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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