Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality consolidated net profit rises 293.75% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 212.68% to Rs 30.58 croreNet profit of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality rose 293.75% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 212.68% to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.72% to Rs 15.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.80% to Rs 82.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.589.78 213 82.0140.24 104 OPM %20.6026.79 -32.8541.13 - PBDT6.192.50 148 25.9316.06 61 PBT4.691.60 193 21.2312.77 66 NP5.041.28 294 15.509.41 65
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:52 AM IST