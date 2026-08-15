Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality consolidated net profit rises 7.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 124.71% to Rs 34.29 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality rose 7.02% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 124.71% to Rs 34.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.2915.2624.4456.498.408.456.967.495.184.84

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