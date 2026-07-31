Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 0.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 906.64 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 0.68% to Rs 163.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 906.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 732.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.906.64732.6021.0723.19260.58246.69227.25224.69163.01164.13

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