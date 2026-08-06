Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 275.90% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 2238.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 275.90% to Rs 312.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 83.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 2238.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1601.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2238.001601.00 40 OPM %17.561.94 -PBDT492.00179.00 175 PBT416.00105.00 296 NP312.0083.00 276
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST