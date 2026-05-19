Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 87.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 2208.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 87.68% to Rs 396.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 2208.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2055.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.34% to Rs 808.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 597.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 7773.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7892.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2208.002055.00 7 7773.007892.00 -2 OPM %21.8311.68 -11.317.79 - PBDT605.00361.00 68 1372.001093.00 26 PBT526.00287.00 83 1065.00790.00 35 NP396.00211.00 88 808.00597.00 35
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST